200-acre Hillsborough Co. fire 90-percent contained

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

Fire along I-75 in Hillsborough Co. courtesy Michael West.

- Three fires covering about 200-acres near Flatwoods Park and I-75 in Hillsborough Co. are 90-contained according to fire rescue officials.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue evacuated Flatwoods Park an closed Interstate 75 from Fletcher Avenue to Bruce B. Downs Saturday afternoon.

Units from HCSO and TPD were dropping water from air units and forestry crews were using plows to cut fire lines.

The fires went from covering 20-acres to 200-acres within four hours Saturday afternoon. Crews said high winds were spreading the flames quickly.

There were no homes threatened by the fires as of 5:30 p.m.

A 700-acre wildfire was also burning in Pasco County in Starkey Wilderness Park. Follow updates here: http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/253057098-story