- A homeless man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while he was crossing the tracks near Highview road in Hillsborough County.

Officials say the accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday when the train, carrying about 120 people, was traveling eastbound from the station.

The conductor blew the horn on the train but was unable to stop in time to avoid the man.

The pedestrian died at the scene.