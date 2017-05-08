Pasco closes 3 schools due to wildfire Monday

- Pasco County school district officials made the decision to close three New Port Richey schools Monday morning due to smoky conditions caused by nearby wildfires.

River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School were closed Monday. Officials announced the closure at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Close to one hour later, Pasco County Schools announces the closure of another school, Cypress Park Elementary.

The school district says it is notifying parents via automated messages.

School buses had already delivered bus riders to school by the time the closure decision had been made. The buses will return to the school to pick up students and return them home at approximately 10 a.m.

The district says it is determining whether it is feasible to send replacement buses sooner.

Students who drive or are dropped off are being advised to return home for the day.

According to district officials, the school principals and maintenance staff monitored the wildfires over the weekend. They say smoke inside the schools was not an issue, but on Monday morning, winds shifted and now the smoke is blowing toward the schools.

The county continues to close roads in the area of the schools due to smoke from the wildfires. Follow @FOX13Traffic on Twitter for the latest road closures and workarounds.