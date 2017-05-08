Deputies: Scam artists posing as utility workers

- Investigators in Pinellas county say scam artists are knocking on people's doors posing as someone from the water department who is there to check leaky pipes, but deputies say don't fall for it.

There have been three cases reported to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office so far, including incidents in Seminole and Redington Beach.

Deputies say once the suspects get into the home, one of the suspects distracts the victim while the other steals jewelry and other valuables.

The suspects are described as two males, 40 to 50-years-old, one of them described as having a heavy build, a beard and glasses. The other suspect is described as having a slim build and both suspects were seen leaving in a newer model black full-size Dodge Ram pickup.

"Detectives encourage citizens to not allow anyone entry into their home wihtout first verifying the status of their employment by contacting their local water department or the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.