USF grad beats the odds to walk across stage Lots of families celebrated college graduations over the weekend, but we have a particularly special moment to show you.

It's a young man from Seattle who beat the odds to walk across the stage Saturday, at the USF commencement. He's 25-year-old Sam Bridgman, and with a little help from his friends, he was all smiles as he took some big steps into the future.

Last week, FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers talked to Sam about his challenges. He has a progressive neuro-muscular condition that's left him confined to a wheelchair since he was 18.

But Sam’s not letting it slow him down. He earned two master's degrees Saturday in sports and entertainment management and he's looking forward to his new job with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

