- A standoff with a possibly armed person is underway at a Hernando County apartment complex.

Few details about the subject are available, but deputies confirm that one individual is barricaded inside an apartment on Cape Cod Loop in the Nantucket Cover Apartments in Spring Hill. Deputies believe the subject is armed, so they have evacuated nearby units.

The SWAT team and negotiators have joined deputies at the scene.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.