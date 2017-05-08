Rick Baker to run for mayor again

- It could be back to the old for St. Pete residents. Tomorrow, former mayor Rick Baker will announce he will run for mayor again.

Baker was elected mayor in 2001 and was reelected in 2005 with more than 70-percent of the vote. He told FOX 13's Laura Moody last year that he wants to "have an impact" again.

Baker currently works for Bill Edwards, the owner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies. He will run against current mayor Rick Kriseman, who says he welcomes Baker and all candidates to the race.

St. Pete residents will decide the mayor's race in November.