Teen mom may never stand trial

- A teen mother, accused of trying to smother her baby to death during a hospital visit, may be too mentally handicapped to stand trial.

Violet Hinrichs is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges stemming from a hospital visit in April of 2014. She was caught on surveillance video pressing on her son’s chest until the baby turned blue.

Months later she accepted a plea deal, but later it was revealed Violet didn’t understand what she was doing and the public defender in her case was fired.

Violet was sent to a group home to see if they could restore her competency. That’s where she has been ever since.

Monday, during an update on her case, the prosecutor said it’s unlikely she will ever get better.

“Your honor, we are in agreement,” prosecutor Michelle Doherty stated. “I reviewed the evaluations of both experts who both believe she is likely not to be restorable in the near future.”

Violet’s attorneys and the state attorneys are having a few more doctors evaluate her before deciding whether or not to drop the charges in this case.

She is expected back in court in a few weeks with an update for the judge.

