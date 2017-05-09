Eight condos damaged in overnight fire; families displaced Local News Eight condos damaged in overnight fire; families displaced Eight homes were destroyed overnight in a two-alarm fire at a Brandon condominium building.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze located in the 500 block of Golden Raintree Place inside the Hamptons Condominium Complex at approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The two-story building was evacuated, and a second alarm was called shortly after due to heavy fire and smoke.

According to HCFR, crews had the blaze under control within 30 minutes. However, the damage was already done. Eight units were destroyed, and many of the residents lost everything.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews are still on scene.

