Police: Bystanders, officer dove into water to try to rescue two in car

- Venice police say bystanders and a police officer jumped into the water to try and rescue two people from a submerged vehicle in a Venice jetty, but they weren't able to get to them in time.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway Monday afternoon, struck a park bench, stopped, then backed up and continued forward, going into the rocks and then into the water.

Two people were in the car, and while the vehicle was floating in the water, quite a few people jumped into the jetty trying to rescue them, police said Tuesday.

Rescuers were able to break the back window of the vehicle and one person actually did reach out and touch the driver of the vehicle, but rescuers couldn't reach the victims to get them out of the car.

The outgoing tide was so strong that after the car sunk, the car drifted out into the Gulf of Mexico.

Police say all of the people who tried to get to them made a valiant effort in hazardous conditions.

Several hours later, police were able to locate the vehicle and activate the airbags to help pull it from the water.

The driver and passenger were identified Eugene Hayden and his daughter, Carol Hayden.

Police did not release any other information about how or why their car drove into the water, but say they are using videos taken by bystanders as part of their investigation.