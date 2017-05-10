PCSO searching for suspect in attempted child abduction

- The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say attempted to abduct a nine-year-old girl Tuesday.

The incident happened near Little Creek Drive in New Port Richey at approximately 3:10 p.m. According to PCSO, the young girl, a student at Deer Park Elementary, was walking home when she was chased from the roadway and between houses by an adult white male.

While she was seeking help, the victim lost the suspect. But it didn’t end there.

When the victim reached her home, the same suspect approached her again— this time in a blue car. She told deputies that the man made several verbal attempts to her into the car.

The girl was able to lock herself inside her home, and the suspect fled the area.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488.