USF football player accused in second rape case

- The University of South Florida football player accused of sexually assaulting a student at USF is also accused of raping another woman.

Ladarrius Jackson was arrested earlier this month for an assault on an 18-year-old woman May 1. The victim told USF police he pushed her into her room and "she attempted to prevent him by placing her hands on the walls," before she was assaulted.

Wednesday, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said Jackson, 22, was facing additional charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment in an assault on a second woman.

Deputies say on March 27, Jackson was visiting a woman when he had asked her to shower with him several times. When she denied his request, he blocked the bathroom door, preventing her from leaving, deputies say, and assaulted her.

Afterward, deputies say Jackson had the victim drive to a nearby pharmacy to get emergency contraception and ordered her to take it in front of him, then she dropped him off at his apartment.

Jackson has turned himself in to authorities and is being held at the Orient Road Jail.

Detectives say there are not any other victims that they're aware of, but if there are victims out there, they are urged to come forward.

Team officials released a statement saying Jackson has been removed from all team activities.

Jackson is the second USF football player in legal trouble since March. Hassan Childs was kicked off the team after he was shot during a suspected road rage incident and later arrested.