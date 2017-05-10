Gator chased back into pond by cranes Local News Gator chased back into pond by cranes An alligator found itself surrounded by a group of sandhill cranes that weren't having any of it in Wesley Chapel this week.

- An alligator found itself surrounded by a group of sandhill cranes that weren't having any of it in Wesley Chapel this week.

Mario Pineo captured the scene in front of the Wesley Chapel Athletic Association Park on Monday.

The four cranes surrounded the small gator and chased it back into the lake without incident.

The gator didn't fight it since it was clearly outnumbered.

More stories about alligators:

- WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

- Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

- Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

- VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

- Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

- Orange alligator appears in SC neighborhood pond

- Golfer fights off 10-foot alligator with 'solid, heavy' putter

- Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

- Man on chemo pulls eagle from gator's mouth

- WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

- Lakeland gators especially active during mating season