Gator chased back into pond by cranes

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 10 2017 05:43PM EDT

Updated:May 10 2017 05:43PM EDT

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - An alligator found itself surrounded by a group of sandhill cranes that weren't having any of it in Wesley Chapel this week.

Mario Pineo captured the scene in front of the Wesley Chapel Athletic Association Park on Monday.

The four cranes surrounded the small gator and chased it back into the lake without incident.

The gator didn't fight it since it was clearly outnumbered.

