Pasco sheriff to address school threats

- Deputies in Pasco County are on alert after a series of threats against schools. Sheriff Chris Nocco says there have been three different school threats in just the past week.

The first happened at John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel. Two students were arrested, accused of trying to recruit other students to shoot up the school.

Just this morning in New Port Richey, a student at Ridgewood High School was arrested for allegedly posting a shooting threat online.

Now, investigators are interviewing two students from R.B. Stewart Middle School in Zephyrhills after rumors were found circulating online about possible plans of school violence.

Sheriff Nocco is expected to provide more information this afternoon.