Police: Principal's husband molested exchange students

- Police say the husband of a Hernando County private school principal preyed upon foreign exchange students. Bruce McAllister, whom they say is also a Hernando Christian Academy staff member, faces several charges of sexual battery.

It was back on April 29 when police in Brooksville got a tip about sex crimes at McAllister’s home on Cappleman Loop. After investigating, detectives say McAllister used the school-sponsored foreign exchange program to lure boys to the house.

That’s where, a police spokesperson says, he “courted and molested several underage teenage boys” going back to August of 2016.

McAllister's wife Cathy is the principal at Hernando Christian Academy. Police described Bruce McAllister as a school staff member, but he is not listed on the school's website.

McAllister, 58, was booked into the Hernando County Jail on $77,000 bond. He faces five counts of sexual battery and 27 counts of battery, but police say the investigation is ongoing because they believe more potential victims exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.