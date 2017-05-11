North Port PD takes community policing seriously

- Reports of illegal activity along South San Mateo Drive in North Port have led the North Port Police Department's Special Enforcement Team to take drastic action.

Officers were photographed Thursday after they set up an elaborate enforcement effort - including a tent, grill, and cornhole boards.

In a Facebook post, the North Port Police Department said, "In an effort to get to get to know everybody, our Special Enforcement Team (SET) is doing some 'Community Policing' activities along the stretch."

You read that right. North Port police decided everyone would benefit if officers got to know the people who live, work, and frequent the area. What better way to accomplish their goal than with food and games?

"We want to let everyone who lives there know were here for ya," the department's Facebook post continued. "We also want to let those who frequent the area know that we’re gonna be around…a lot, so let’s get to know each other!"

So if you are in the area, stop and say hello to the officers under the white tent. Maybe you'll get a free lunch and round of bags in, while you're there.