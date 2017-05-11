Army captain in Qatar proposes to girlfriend at Rays game Local News Army captain in Qatar proposes to girlfriend at Rays game There was a big surprise for a fan at the Tampa Bay Rays-Royals game Wednesday night and it involved the Rays' Mascot, Raymond, and a ring!

U.S. Army Captain Daniel Smith, stationed in Qatar, wished his daughter a happy 11th birthday from across the world on the jumbo tron, but right after that, he came back on for another very special reason: to pop the question to his girlfriend in the stands.

"Hi, it's Captain Daniel Smith again. Lindsey Chapmen, will you marry me?" he says.

You can see in the video she's nodding and saying, "Of course."

Then Raymond shows up with a ring in the box and a tablet with a live feed of Captain Smith, who was also smiling ear to ear!