Detectives find synthetic opioid 10,000x morphine potentcy

- A synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine has landed two men in a Sarasota jail on felony drug charges.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a series of drug buys led detectives to more than 67 grams of the drug carfentanil.

Detectives said they first suspected the drugs being sold by 23-year-old Michael Sandusky and 28-year-old Michael White was heroin, but after some testing, Special Investigation Section detectives realized they were dealing with a much stronger drug.

Undercover detectives say they bought drugs from Sandusky and White several times during March and April. During a transaction on April 13, detectives said they saw a large amount of the drug inside Sandusky's garage at his home on Theodore Avenue.

A couple of hours later, Sandusky was arrested during a traffic stop. Detectives executed a search warrant and say they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of carfentanil.

Sandusky was charged with three counts of sale of carfentanil, two counts of principle to sale of carfentanil, sale of carfentanil within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of narcotic equipment.

White was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sale of carfentanil. Sandusky is being held on a $229,000 bond and White is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.