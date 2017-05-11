Detectives find synthetic opioid 10,000x morphine potentcy

By: Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News

Posted:May 11 2017 05:03PM EDT

Updated:May 11 2017 05:08PM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - A synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine has landed two men in a Sarasota jail on felony drug charges. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a series of drug buys led detectives to more than 67 grams of the drug carfentanil.

Detectives said they first suspected the drugs being sold by 23-year-old Michael Sandusky and 28-year-old Michael White was heroin, but after some testing, Special Investigation Section detectives realized they were dealing with a much stronger drug.

Undercover detectives say they bought drugs from Sandusky and White several times during March and April. During a transaction on April 13, detectives said they saw a large amount of the drug inside Sandusky's garage at his home on Theodore Avenue. 

A couple of hours later, Sandusky was arrested during a traffic stop. Detectives executed a search warrant and say they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of carfentanil.

Sandusky was charged with three counts of sale of carfentanil, two counts of principle to sale of carfentanil, sale of carfentanil within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of narcotic equipment. 

White was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sale of carfentanil. Sandusky is being held on a $229,000 bond and White is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories