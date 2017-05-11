18-year-old charged after chasing 9-year-old girl Local News 18-year-old charged after chasing 9-year-old girl Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced Thursday he's pursuing charges against the two Pasco County teenagers whose joke terrified a 9-year-old girl and made her think they were trying to kidnap her.

The sheriff released new surveillance video showing the little girl walking through a gated community in New Port Richey and suddenly bolting through the bushes. Seconds later a 17-year-old can be seen chasing her while Drew Bretnall follows behind, recording a Snapchat video on his cell phone.

The incident launched an attempted abduction investigation by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Later in the day, deputies identified Bretnall as a person of interest. He told deputies it was a joke and a misunderstanding and had a similar explanation when he spoke with a FOX 13 crew.

"He did like a little funny run for at least two feet, three feet maybe, not even close to the girl at all," Bretnall said, describing what his friend did as he ran after the girl. "I go to high school. I'm 18. I work a job and I never intended for any of this to happen."

Sheriff Nocco, however, wasn't laughing. In fact, he was furious.

"That little girl is in fear for her life and this 18-year-old, who should be thinking about his future, was out there terrorizing a little girl," Nocco said during a news conference.

The sheriff wants Bretnall and the other teen charged with misdemeanor assault.

"He's an absolutely delusional adult," Nocco said about Bretnall. "He's delusional in the fact that he thought this was funny. He's delusional in the fact that he thought there isn't going to be consequences. Maybe he'll have a little scared straight when he walks inside the Pasco Sheriff's Office jail."

Bretnall didn't have anything to say Thursday as he and a relative left their home. FOX 13 has learned they hired an attorney but no name or contact information was provided for that lawyer.