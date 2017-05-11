Judge meets coach she slammed in player's arrest Local News Judge meets coach she slammed in player's arrest Tampa judge Margaret Taylor went off on USF football player LaDarrius Jackson after he was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman.

"If these allegations against you are true, I must say that your behavior is nothing short of outrageous," said Taylor.

Then turning her fury on USF coach Charlie Strong, "I implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you," said Taylor.

The judge's tongue lashing brought national attention and criticism. But this week, there was an ice breaker.



Hillsborough County Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta met with coach strong and that was soon followed

by an invitation.

"To see if he would like to meet with Judge Taylor personally and he was willing to do that," said Ficarrotta.

So was Judge Taylor.

"She was anxious to meet with Coach Strong to clear the air and clarify the situation," explained Ficarrotta.

It was a 15-minute meeting in Judge Ficarrotta's office.

"And Coach Strong was able to clarify some of her misconceptions and misperceptions of the situation and I think she was sincerely remorseful about the comments and how they went viral," said Ficarrotta.

Meantime Jackson was able to bond out but arrested days later on new battery charges. Meanwhile, both Coach Strong and Judge Taylor are back at work.

