Families displaced by fire in St. Pete apartment complex Local News Families displaced by fire in St. Pete apartment complex

- A devastating fire ripped through a St. Petersburg apartment complex overnight, leaving many residents without a home.

The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night at the Enclave apartments, just south of Gandy Boulevard off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

It took crews more than an hour to get the blaze under control, but not before the building was gutted by flames and the roof collapsed.

Conditions were too dangerous for firefighters to enter the wood-framed building, so they were forced to fight the flames from outside.

Authorities say none of the eight affected units could be saved. They are calling it a complete loss.

At least a dozen people lost their homes due to the fire. The Red Cross is working to help the displaced families.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.