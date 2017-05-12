Celebrate Mother's Day with these freebies for mom

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Mother's Day spending is estimated to reach a record high of $23.6 billion dollars this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
According to an NRF survey, Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186.39 for the holiday.
But if you're trying to watch your spending, there are lots of great free activities, food and other deals in the Tampa Bay area that will ensure mom has a fantastic (but also frugal) Mother's Day.
See below a list of all the great, free things for Mom this weekend:
ACTIVITIES
- GameTime indoor amusement center in Ybor City
Free entree or appetizer for moms with the purchase of one entree, appetizer or kids meal.
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. (813) 241-9675.
More info
- Lowry Park Zoo
Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of any child's admission. $32.95, $24.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free.
1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. (813) 935-8552.
More info
- Chihuly Collection
Free entry for mothers noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, which includes a new exhibit, "Light Inspires Glass." $15, $14 seniors, $11 students and children older than 5.
720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 896-4527.
More info
- Florida Aquarium
Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with at least one paid guest. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.
701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000
More info
- Pirate Water Taxi
One free cruise along Tampa's Riverwalk with a paid fare 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 1:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. $18, $10 child.
333 S Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 559-1804.
More info
- Museum of Science and Industry (M.O.S.I.)
Free 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of one full-priced child's ticket. $26.95, $25.95 seniors, $20.95 ages 3-12; 2 and younger free.
4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6000.
More info
- Dinosaur World
Mom gets in free with one paid child's admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $16.95, $14.95 seniors, $11.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.
5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City. (813) 717-9865.
More info
- Tampa Bay History Center
Free entry for moms, plus arts and crafts for kids 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $12.95, $10.95 seniors/students with ID, $7.95 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free.
801 Old Water St., Tampa. (813) 228-0097.
More info
- Glazer Children's Museum
Free admission and pampering in a Mother's Day Lounge 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free.
110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861.
More info
- Mote Aquarium
Free admission to Moms with the purchase of their accompanied child's ticket on Mother's Day.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34236 (941) 388-4441
More info
- Bass Pro Shops
Free 4x6 Mother's Day family photo. The offer is in-store only from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Plus, on Sunday, May 14, the first 100 receive a free tote bag with their photo. One photo, one tote bag per family.
More info
DINING
- The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Ocean Hai restaurant
Serving an elevated breakfast buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moms eat free with purchase of one adult brunch. More info
- McDonald's
Free breakfast for Moms on Mother's Day. They say the mom must be accompanied by a child to receive a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink with a free breakfast sandwich or breakfast extra value meal. (Offer only good during breakfast hours at select locations)
- PDQ
Moms to eat free on Mother's Day. They're offering a free combo meal for moms with the purchase of a kids meal. More info
-
Beef 'O' Brady's
Free meal to all Moms on Mother's Day. More info