Celebrate Mother's Day with these freebies for mom

- Mother's Day spending is estimated to reach a record high of $23.6 billion dollars this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

According to an NRF survey, Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186.39 for the holiday.

But if you're trying to watch your spending, there are lots of great free activities, food and other deals in the Tampa Bay area that will ensure mom has a fantastic (but also frugal) Mother's Day.

See below a list of all the great, free things for Mom this weekend:

ACTIVITIES

GameTime indoor amusement center in Ybor City

Free entree or appetizer for moms with the purchase of one entree, appetizer or kids meal.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. (813) 241-9675.

Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of any child's admission. $32.95, $24.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free.

1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. (813) 935-8552.

Free entry for mothers noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, which includes a new exhibit, "Light Inspires Glass." $15, $14 seniors, $11 students and children older than 5.

720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 896-4527.

Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with at least one paid guest. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.

701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000

One free cruise along Tampa's Riverwalk with a paid fare 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 1:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. $18, $10 child.

333 S Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 559-1804.

Free 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of one full-priced child's ticket. $26.95, $25.95 seniors, $20.95 ages 3-12; 2 and younger free.

4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6000.

Mom gets in free with one paid child's admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $16.95, $14.95 seniors, $11.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.

5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City. (813) 717-9865.

Free entry for moms, plus arts and crafts for kids 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $12.95, $10.95 seniors/students with ID, $7.95 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free.

801 Old Water St., Tampa. (813) 228-0097.

Free admission and pampering in a Mother's Day Lounge 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free.

110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861.

Free admission to Moms with the purchase of their accompanied child's ticket on Mother's Day.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34236 (941) 388-4441

Free 4x6 Mother's Day family photo. The offer is in-store only from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Plus, on Sunday, May 14, the first 100 receive a free tote bag with their photo. One photo, one tote bag per family.

More info

DINING