Celebrate Mother's Day with these freebies for mom

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 12 2017 12:54PM EDT

Updated:May 12 2017 01:37PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Mother's Day spending is estimated to reach a record high of $23.6 billion dollars this year, according to the National Retail Federation

According to an NRF survey, Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186.39 for the holiday. 

But if you're trying to watch your spending, there are lots of great free activities, food and other deals in the Tampa Bay area that will ensure mom has a fantastic (but also frugal) Mother's Day. 

See below a list of all the great, free things for Mom this weekend: 

ACTIVITIES

  • GameTime indoor amusement center in Ybor City 
    Free entree or appetizer for moms with the purchase of one entree, appetizer or kids meal.
    11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. (813) 241-9675.
    More info
     
  • Lowry Park Zoo 
    Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with the purchase of any child's admission. $32.95, $24.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free.
    1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. (813) 935-8552.
    More info
     
  • Chihuly Collection 
    Free entry for mothers noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, which includes a new exhibit, "Light Inspires Glass." $15, $14 seniors, $11 students and children older than 5.
    720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. (727) 896-4527.
    More info
     
  • Florida Aquarium 
    Free admission for mom 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with at least one paid guest. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.
    701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000
    More info
     
  • Pirate Water Taxi
    One free cruise along Tampa's Riverwalk with a paid fare 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 1:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. $18, $10 child.
    333 S Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 559-1804.
    More info
     
  • Museum of Science and Industry (M.O.S.I.) 
    Free 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of one full-priced child's ticket. $26.95, $25.95 seniors, $20.95 ages 3-12; 2 and younger free.
    4801 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. (813) 987-6000.
    More info
     
  • Dinosaur World 
    Mom gets in free with one paid child's admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $16.95, $14.95 seniors, $11.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free.
    5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City. (813) 717-9865.
    More info
     
  • Tampa Bay History Center 
    Free entry for moms, plus arts and crafts for kids 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $12.95, $10.95 seniors/students with ID, $7.95 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free.
    801 Old Water St., Tampa. (813) 228-0097.
    More info
     
  • Glazer Children's Museum 
    Free admission and pampering in a Mother's Day Lounge 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free.
    110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861.
    More info
     
  • Mote Aquarium 
    Free admission to Moms with the purchase of their accompanied child's ticket on Mother's Day.
    10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34236 (941) 388-4441
    More info
     
  • Bass Pro Shops
    Free 4x6 Mother's Day family photo. The offer is in-store only from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Plus, on Sunday, May 14, the first 100 receive a free tote bag with their photo. One photo, one tote bag per family.
    More info

 

DINING

  • The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Ocean Hai restaurant 
    Serving an elevated breakfast buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moms eat free with purchase of one adult brunch. More info
     
  • McDonald's 
    Free breakfast for Moms on Mother's Day. They say the mom must be accompanied by a child to receive a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink with a free breakfast sandwich or breakfast extra value meal. (Offer only good during breakfast hours at select locations)
     
  • PDQ 
    Moms to eat free on Mother's Day. They're offering a free combo meal for moms with the purchase of a kids meal. More info

  • Beef 'O' Brady's 
    Free meal to all Moms on Mother's Day. More info

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories