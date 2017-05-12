Despite challenges, skiiers hit the water

- Bob Simpson now knows he can do a lot more than he ever thought possible. He has earned a place on the Cypress Gardens Ski Team. It’s quite an accomplishment, especially since he has cerebral palsy.

Despite his physical challenges, Bob jumped at the chance at getting on a water ski -- specially adapted with a seat -- to show us his stuff.

As the boat revved up, the tow line tightened and Bob, with a side skier on each side, took off across Lake Silver. He was smiling ear to ear.

"Awesome," Bob offered. "Freeing."

Bob learned to ski thanks to the On the Edge children's foundation. It teaches children and adults extreme sports like water-skiing, rock climbing, and more.

"The challenges, they leave them on shore," said On the Edge co-founder Bob Kasper.

If you or someone you know with challenges wants to learn to water ski, On the Edge and the Cypress Gardens Water Ski team will be having a six-hour training session on Saturday. It will take place at Martin Luther King Park on Lake Silver. For more information, call (863) 412-9977.