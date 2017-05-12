Deputies: Man arrested for driving backward, but in right direction

A Brooksville man managed to drive his vehicle in reverse - but in the correct direction - across a major thoroughfare in Hernando County Wednesday, but was spotted by a deputy and pulled over a short time later.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant William Hillman "could not believe his eyes" when he saw the rear-end of a vehicle heading northbound in the northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard Wednesday night.

"Just so everyone is still with us on this," the press release from the sheriff's office read. "The vehicle was traveling in the correct lane, going in the correct direction, it was just going backwards [sic]."

Sgt. Hillman said the vehicle crossed Cortez Blvd. - which is an eight-lane roadway - and continued north on Mariner Blvd. near Sears. He pulled the vehicle over and was "immediately" told by the driver, 37-year-old Donald Edward Miller, Jr., that his license was suspended but wanted to be let go.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mascitelli came to assist and take over the investigation. The driver told Mascitelli his license had been suspended because he didn't pay traffic fines and he was driving in reverse because he just bought the car and that's the only gear that worked.

Miller was cited for improper backing and driving on a suspended license and issued a $1,000 bond.