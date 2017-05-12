Crews battle Plant City brush fire

- Fire crews are battling a small brush fire in the Plant City area, hoping to keep it contained.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are on the scene near Bob Smith Avenue and Dormany Road. They say some structures are being threatened by the flames.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, but the lack of rain this spring has led to dry conditions around the state. Several counties, including Hillsborough, are under burn bans to try and minimize fire danger.

