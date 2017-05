- A crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Largo sent five people to the hospital and closed the road to traffic for more than an hour Friday night.

An additional three accidents in the northbound lanes sent one more person to the hospital.

Traffic from U.S. 19 was forced to exit at Bellaire and Roosevelt.

Bayflight landed on the roadway to transport a patient at around 10 p.m. That person's condition was unknown.

WATCH: Bayflight lands on US 19 after crash