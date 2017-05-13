Two men rescued from capsized kayak

- Sarasota Police say they rescued two men whose kayak capsized in the bay Saturday morning.

Marine Patrol Officer Skinner says he responded to the scene. The kayak had capsized due to large swells in the bay.

Thankfully, the men were able to flag down a nearby jet-skier, who helped them until Officer Skinner arrived. The men are safe and uninjured. No names have been released at this time.

A small craft advisory is in effect. Boaters are asked to use caution and plan accordingly for the conditions out on the water.