I-75 closed in North Port due to 1,000-acre wildfire Local News I-75 closed in North Port due to 1,000-acre wildfire A 1,000-acre wildfire continues to grow in North Port as crews work to close affected roadways and cut fire lines to stop the spread.

North Port Fire Rescue says Interstate 75 is closed between mile markers 170 (Kings Highway) and 179 (Tuckers Grade) in the area of Yorkshire/Raintree Loop on the east end of town.

Officials say the fire jumped the interstate and was moving north. Six additional agencies were there helping knock down flames.

Smoke from the fire was visible on radar Saturday afternoon, which showed just how severe the situation became over a short amount of time. Flames were first reported early Saturday afternoon and had grown to this size in just a few hours.

