Five people shot during gathering in Highlands County

- The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left five people injured early Sunday morning.

Deputies said a 911 caller reported shots fired around 3 a.m. in the area of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park.

When deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene, no victims were found. Minutes later, five victims with gunshot wounds showed up at Florida Hospital Heartland. All of the victims were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

Deputies said a male and female are listed in critical condition. The victims haven't been publicly identified.

Investigators said the area where the shooting occurred is a popular late-night gathering place. It's unclear how many people were firing guns.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.