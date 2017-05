- State Road 60 has re-opened in Polk County near Lake Wales where crews are fighting a 400 acre fire.

The fire was initially reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

26 fire rescue crews in addition to crews from the Florida Forestry Service are currently battling the blaze.

Plow lines have been made to keep the fire from spreading.

Fire crews will remain onsite tonight to monitor smoke conditions in case the road needs to closed again due to smoke.