1 person shot, another injured at country club party

Posted:May 14 2017 08:39PM EDT

Updated:May 14 2017 10:38PM EDT

Pasco deputies are investigating an incident where 1 person was shot and another cut with a knife. 

The victim who was shot received a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital. Deputies say another person was cut on the hand in what appears to be another incident at the party unrelated to the shooting. 

Detectives are currently interviewing the guests and trying to identify suspects involved. They say there were as many as 500 people at the party. 

Witnesses tell our news crew that the party was to celebrate Haitian Flag Day when someone in the parking lot started shooting. 

Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident,

 

