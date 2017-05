- St. Petersburg Police investigators are still on the scene of a fatal three vehicle crash that killed one person and injured several others on 4th Street North .

The crash occurred before 11p.m. Sunday, but authorities say 4th St N between 15th and 18th Avenues North will likely remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday due to the investigation.

The deceased driver is an adult male.

No further information is available at this time.