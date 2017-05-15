PCSO searching for pool party shooting suspects

- Pasco County deputies are searching for the suspects in a shooting at a country club pool party.

PCSO has released images of the suspects in hopes that the public can help identify them.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club during a party. One person was shot, and another suffered a knife wound.

The victim who was shot received a non-life threatening injury and was transported to the hospital. Deputies say another person was cut on the hand in what appears to be another incident at the party unrelated to the shooting.

Detectives say there were as many as 500 people at the party.

Witnesses tell our news crew that the party was to celebrate Haitian Flag Day when someone in the parking lot started shooting.

Neighbors of the country club told FOX 13 that the owner allows anyone to host events there, and they often turn violent. The party was well-advertised, and one flyer even specifically asked attendees not to bring drama and violence to this party.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the individuals or the car in the photos should call 1-800-706-2488.