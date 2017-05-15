Arrest made in violent road rage incident

- Police have arrested a man who was seen smashing a driver’s window during a road rage incident in Ybor City.

26-year-old Eric Joseph Starowicz was arrested at his home in Apollo Beach Sunday morning after he got into a fender bender on Friday that turned into a violent road rage incident.

Part of the incident was caught on video. In the video, Starowicz is seen yelling at the driver of the van that rear-ended him. The van’s driver’s side window was smashed in.

According to troopers, Starowicz was traveling westbound in his Jeep on the I-4 entrance ramp from 21st Street Friday afternoon when he cut in front of the van and came to a sudden stop. The van wasn’t able to stop in time and collided into the rear bumper.

That’s when Starowicz got out of his car and smashed the van’s driver’s side window. According to the affidavit, Starowicz told the driver of the van that “he should kill him right then.”

Starowicz then got back into his car and fled the scene.

He was later identified and arrested for burglary of a conveyance, driving while license suspended, and leaving the scene of a crash.