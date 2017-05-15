Log truck loses load on Interstate 75

- A log truck lost its load along Interstate 75 this morning, leaving a mess that's blocking traffic in both directions.

The scene of the accident is just south of State Road 52 in Pasco County. The sheriff's office says that all northbound lanes of I-75 are blocked, and southbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the northbound truck's load shifted, causing the driver to lose control and roll over. The logs then spilled out across both directions of the highway.

Cleanup could take a few hours, troopers warned.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.