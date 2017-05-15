That's no collar: Firefighters slowly free stuck pup

- ‘Duke’ is known for keeping a close watch of his home turf. But this Mother's Day, the 12-year-old Dachshund’s curiosity got him in a pickle even his mom couldn't get him out of.

"We came back and we couldn't find Duke. We called him, we walked around the neighborhood," owner Joy Wright recalled Monday.

Turns out, he hadn't gone far.

"We kept looking and looking and finally we heard him barking. And that's when we found him," she said.

Wright found Duke behind her home's shed -- stuck head-first in a car part. When she couldn't wiggle the wiener dog out, she took him straight to the Lakeland Fire Department for help.

"We're an all-inclusive rescue team. From adults, to infants, to animals. We're trained to help and save anybody that we can," Captain Matt Brown said Monday.

After a healthy dose of Dawn dish soap wouldn't work, firefighters turned to the clippers -- carefully cutting away at the part's casing for 30 minutes.

"They just kept on. Piece after piece kept clipping it away," Wright said.

The Wrights were all smiles after their darling Duke was finally freed. After the nail-biting rescue, Duke decided to leave the neighborhood watch to the other dogs for the night.

"Got him some rest and even snuck him a couple pieces of bacon. He deserved it," Wright laughed.

The Lakeland Fire Department's tactical team gets the credit for this rescue. They actually train extensively for animal rescues. They say this was a fairly easy case compared to what they prepare for.