Surveillance video shows mosque arson

Arson investigators are hoping new surveillance video will help them catch the man accused setting a fire at a Hillsborough County mosque.

The incident happened February 24 around 2 a.m. at the Islamic Society of New Tampa on Morris Bridge Road.

The man is seen carrying a large container and a rope. He sprays the rope with an accelerant, believed to be gasoline, and tries to ignite it.

When that fails, he pours more accelerant on the sidewalk, where it ignites. Then he starts the container of it on fire, which damages the mosque.

The man took off toward Morris Bridge Road.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

