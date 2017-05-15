Pasco sheriff names person of interest in Quail Hollow Country Club shooting Local News Pasco sheriff names person of interest in Quail Hollow Country Club shooting The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has named a person of interest in the shooting at Quail Hollow Country Club that left one person injured.

They released a picture of Jonathan Mortume, 25, possibly of Tampa, and say they, "just want to speak to him."

They did not name him a suspect.

Another was stabbed during the melee, and two pregnant women were trampled.

"From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., everything was great," said promoter Nesly Eliscart.

But he ran when the gunfire started.

"That's when I jumped over the gate, I didn't want to get stampeded," he said.

Pasco deputies later said there were too many rounds to count, coming from heavy caliber guns.

"The first thing in my mind was a terrorist attack, the Orlando incident," said Eliscart. "That was my first... everybody is going to get massacred out here."

Deputies are looking into the possibility the shooting was gang-related.

"There (were) people walking around with rifles," said Sheriff Chris Nocco. "This is very scary, there were shell-cases in the pool."

They criticized the promoter on Facebook over an apparent lack of security.

"I can promise you, if there is another event like this, there is going to be a lot of members of Pasco Sheriff's Office out there," said Nocco.

Eliscart insists he asked for eight security men, but that Qail Hollow only provided four.

He did say the incident is not representative of Haitian culture and offered this.

"I want to apologize to the Wesley Chapel Community. That was never my intention to bring terror into the community. I don't want terror in my community.

Quail Hollow did not respond to several requests for comment.

Aside for looking for Mortume, the sheriff's office has located a vehicle of interest, but have not said what connection it has to the incident.