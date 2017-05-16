"Cheeto" the seahorse to be released Tuesday

- "Cheeto" the lucky seahorse has had an exciting couple of weeks. First, she was scooped up a seagull. Then, that seagull dropped her mid-flight and she landed at a little girl's feet on the beach. From there, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium stepped in.

The aquarium rehabilitated the lined seahorse, and once her condition was stable they introduced Cheeto to the world with a live camera.

Cheeto fans loved her story of survival and of the good people that helped her along the way, and of course they love watching the cute little seahorse flit around her tank.

But now, Cheeto is ready to go home. Clearwater Marine Aquarium says she is healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

Cheeto got her name because that's exactly what the little girl who found her thought she was. She thought the seagull had taken a Cheeto cheese snack from a beach-goer and dropped it. But, Cheeto was no Cheeto. But now, she is Cheeto!

CMA will be transporting Cheeto from her tank in the aquarium at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and taking her to be released into her natural habitat. The release will be streamed live on Facebook.