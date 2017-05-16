Neighbors report Sarasota man kicking puppy chained to tree Local News Neighbors report Sarasota man kicking puppy chained to tree A Sarasota man faces aggravated animal abuse charges after police say he attacked a puppy.

- A Sarasota man faces aggravated animal abuse charges after police say he attacked a puppy.

Sarasota police say 36-year old Toddrick Leverett got home after a night of drinking - around 7:45 Sunday morning - and started kicking a puppy chained to a tree in his yard.

Neighbors say the small female dog was terrified and was trying to get away from Leverett. A bystander called 911 and Leverett was later arrested.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian to treat a broken leg. Aside from the injury, the puppy is expected to make a full recovery.

"It's heartbreaking to know that anyone would abuse an animal. In this case, it was only a six-month-old pit bull weighing about 25 pounds. Thankfully, the injuries weren't worse considering the circumstances," Sarasota Police Department's Genevieve Judge said Tuesday.

Despite her broken leg, officers say the dog was very gentle and friendly to them following the incident. She's being treated at Animal Services and is expected to be turned over to a rescue group once she's fully recovered.