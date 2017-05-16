Senior horse rescued from muddy pond in Plant City Local News Senior horse rescued from muddy pond in Plant City Hillsborough County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a horse stuck in a pond Monday evening.

- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a horse stuck in a pond Monday evening.

The horse, named Kiersa, is 25-years-old and had become stuck in the mud of a pond off of Retreat Lane in Plant City.

Firefighters first tried to break the suction holding Kiersa captive themselves. They quickly learned they'd need reinforcements for the rescue.

A veterinarian from Brandon Equine Medical Center sedated Kiersa for the rescue. Firefighters then wrapped her in padded straps attached to an excavator and lifted her to safety. Firefighters helped clean her up before she woke up from sedation about 30 minutes later.

Kiersa received fluids from an IV and antibiotics but appears to have no broken bones. She's recovering at home with her owner.