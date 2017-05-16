Confession tape played for jurors in Avalos trial Local News Confession tape played for jurors in Avalos trial Andres "Andy" Avalos is accused of a heinous crime - killing his wife, a local pastor and a neighbor.

- Andres "Andy" Avalos is accused of a heinous crime - killing his wife, a local pastor and a neighbor.

During day two of the long-awaited murder trial, jurors heard Avalos' confession tape. They also heard from neighbors who say they came in contact with Avalos just after the murders.

Melissa Hamilton and her husband, Jerry never expected an accused triple-murderer to show up at their home.

"He was crying and I said, 'Can I help you?' He said, 'Can I come in and talk to you and your husband? I heard you singing,'" Melissa Hamilton recalled during day two of Avalos' trial.

In the early afternoon of December 6, 2014, they were practicing for an upcoming church performance. They were singing "I can only Imagine."

Their voices allegedly lured Avalos to their back porch at the Pine Haven Mobile Home complex. He told the couple, "don't be scared, but I'm the guy who killed three people."

"I didn't panic, but inside I did. I went over and I said, 'I'm so sorry. My husband and I will pray with you,'" said Melissa.

For two and a half hours, the Hamilton's sat with Avalos as he confessed what he had done.

"He said his wife was cheating on him and wouldn't admit it and that's why. He said his wife was not helping him with the children, that he was afraid they were getting into drugs and alcohol. He had actually found alcohol in his son's room," Melissa said.

The trial has revealed Avalos was apparently paranoid and skeptical about his wife's doings. In September, he says he called a taxi cab driver to follow his wife.

"He told me he wanted to go check up on his wife because he wanted to see if his wife was cheating on him," said Dustin Woodard.

Dustin Woodard said Avalos believed his wife, Amber was having an affair with Bayshore Baptist Pastor Tripp Battle. He had even found a way to track Amber's movements.

"He had a cell phone, a dummy phone inside her truck and he would use the GPS from his phone to locate it," he said.

During their ride, Woodard says he and Avalos saw Amber getting out of another car and into hers. While he couldn't identify the driver, Woodard said it set Avalos over the edge.

"He was upset, hurt, shocked pretty much every emotion you could think of," said Woodard.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning. Pastor Tripp Battle's wife is expected to take the stand.