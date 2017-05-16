Police: Alleged Bondi stalker has history of erratic behavior Local News Police: Alleged Bondi stalker has history of erratic behavior Florida's attorney general, Pam Bondi says she has a stalker in Tampa and has asked a judge to block the man from going near her.

- Florida's attorney general, Pam Bondi says she has a stalker in Tampa and has asked a judge to block the man from going near her.

Records show William Wilkes, 51, was arrested by Tampa Police for alleged stalking and trespassing.

During a speaking engagement Tuesday afternoon at Stetson Law School, AG Bondi pressed against human trafficking but did not mention the court hearing regarding her alleged stalker, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Hillsborough County court.

"Somebody just showed up, knocked on the window," said Tampa Police spokesman Steve Hegarty. "She did not want to answer the door, apparently there is some history here."

Wilkes allegedly banged on the door to her South Tampa home and peered through her windows in the early morning of Sunday, March 19.

On April 22, her security detail says they intercepted the same man outside Bondi's home and had him taken into custody under the Baker Act.

On April 27, Wilkes allegedly sent Bondi repeated Facebook messages, saying he loved her and made specific comments about her physical appearance.

TPD's Hegarty said, "She wants to put an end to it."

Bondi is asking the court to stop Wilkes from going within 500 feet of her South Tampa home and the 14 offices she keeps around the state.

She said in a statement, "It is terrifying when a man tries to enter your home in the middle of the night. I do not plan to discuss this personal matter further."

Wilkes, meanwhile, has previously faced numerous arrests on charges of grand theft, trespassing, and fleeing at high speeds.

"He appears to be unstable," said Hegarty. "We have situations where he has been in the middle of the street, saying things that didn't really make sense and acting as if he wanted cars to hit him."

Wilkes is now in jail on five charges including stalking and trespassing.