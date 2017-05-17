Deputies investigate homicide of Tampa man

- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 38-year-old Tampa man.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a home at about 9:21 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of East 128th Avenue in relation to a 911 call. When they arrives, they discovered a man, identified as Khando Kerr, dead.

Deputies say Kerr suffered trauma to his upper torso. Detectives were on scene Wednesday morning conducting an investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

