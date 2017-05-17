Missing Boxer fled from Blue Pearl veterinary hospital

- A young pup escaped from the BluePearl Veterinary Partners hospital and they are asking for the public to be on the lookout.

4-year-old Shelby is a brown and white Boxer mix and weighs about 50 pounds.

Dozens of BluePearl staff members are looking for the pup that was last seen near Busch Blvd. and Dale Mabry overpass.

Though she's been spotted, the staff has not been able to catch her to reunite her with her family.

Shelby's family says she is a rescue and has cancer and was undergoing radiation treatments at Blue Pearl. They describe her as very "gentle and timid."

Anyone who spots her should contact BluePearl immediate at info.fl@bluepearlvet.com or call 813-933-8944.