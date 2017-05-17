MISSING: Man with mental disability missing in St. Pete

- St. Pete police need help to find a missing man with an intellectual disability, and just moved to the area from another country.

Erik Martin is a 22-year-old white male, last seen at the P.A.R.C. facility, 3190 75th Street North, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Erik Martin is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blue eyes and short, brown hair.

Erik Martin was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt with orange stripes and black pants.

St. Petersburg police said Erik Martin is intellectually disabled and has limited social skills.

Anyone who sees Martin or knows where he is should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.