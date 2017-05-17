Dive team trying to rescue man from submerged truck

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office dive team is trying to get to a truck that slid into a lake and became completely submerged.

The truck was seen sliding into the lake around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Fish Hatchery Road.

The sheriff's office said the driver appeared to be an older man, but it was unknown whether anyone else was in the truck.

The first deputies to arrive dove into the water, the sheriff's office said, and tried to rescue the driver, but they were unsuccessful.

