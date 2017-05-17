Vote for Clearwater arson dog in American Humane Hero Dog Awards

- A very talented Clearwater dog is now one of the top three finalists for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Quincy is an accelerant detection dog who sniffs out the causes of fires and helps authorities catch arsonists in criminal cases.

Quincy finished in the top three vote-getters in his category for the national award. Quincy is the only fire department dog remaining in the competition, and one of 21 dogs nationwide competing for honors.

If you'd like to help Quincy take home the top prize, you can still vote for him through June 28 at http://bit.ly/2nnlLdF.

The eight finalists and their handlers will be flown to Hollywood in the fall for the awards gala. Winners will be announced in each category on July 12.