FHP: SUV used in hit-and-run found

- Pasco County mosquito control workers seem to have found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist.

The vehicle was found in a heavily wooded area near 4639 US Hwy 19, along a private drive behind a Hyundai dealership Wednesday afternoon.

The workers then contacted the Florida Highway Patrol who located and recovered the vehicle which will be processed for forensic evidence.

FHP troopers continue to investigate the Incident with the intent of apprehending the suspect driver, as well as those involved in aiding the suspect driver or obstructing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-tips. Crime Stopper tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestopperstb.com.