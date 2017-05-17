Joe Maddon celebrates 1,000 wins with 1,000 meals for homeless Local News Joe Maddon celebrates 1,000 wins with 1,000 meals for homeless It may no longer be home but former Rays manager Joe Maddon continues to give back to the Tampa Bay area.

Maddon is celebrating his 1,000th career win as current manager of the Cubs by giving 1,000 meals to homeless children in both Chicago and St. Petersburg.

Maddon who used to manage the Rays is donating to the Sallie House in St. Petersburg.

The home takes in children who have dealt with abusive situations and have nowhere to turn.

Gary Haupt, with the Salvation Army which oversees the Sallie House couldn’t be more thrilled.

“We give them that care. We give them that love,” Haupt said. “We are so grateful.”

Maddon has become a longtime friend of the Sallie House. He’s stepped up, helping them raise money in the past.